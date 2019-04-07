Outlander Book Club: noon Monday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. Join the discussion on the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon. Wear your tartan to celebrate National Tartan Day. For more information, call 336-226-7185.

Book Buddies: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For grades K-2. This month’s theme is “Creek Week – Exploring Ponds!” For more information, call 919-563-6431.

Monday Movement — Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For adults ages 14 and up. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Alamance Creek Week — Origami Club: 6 p.m. Monday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. Suggested for ages eight and up. Origami instructor, Ms. Wardelia, will teach participants designs for all skill levels. This month’s designs are fish, birds and butterflies. All materials are provided. For more information, call 336-226-7185.

LEGO Club Challenge: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Each month will present a new challenge. No registration required. All materials are provided. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Read with Friends Book Club: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. For grades K-2. This month we will read “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt. For more information, call 336-570-6730.

Device Drop-In: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Drop in for help with devices, technology and library-related questions. No registration required. Staff will be available in the Local History room. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Reading Buddies: 6 p.m. Tuesday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. For grades K-2. This month we will explore the Frog and Toad series by Arnold Lobel. For more information, call 336-226-7185.

Teen Café: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For grades 6-12. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. For more information, call 336-570-6730.

Evening Book Group: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. This month’s book is ‘”Love and Other Consolation Prizes” by Jamie Ford. For more information, call 919-563-6431.

Tai Chi Fundamentals — Level II: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. For intermediate to advanced students. Registration is required. For more information, call 919-563-6431.

Tai Chi Fundamentals — Level I: 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. This 4-week class is for beginners or those needing a refresher course. Registration is required. For more information, call 919-563-6431.

Lunch Break: noon Wednesday, O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar, 521 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. Join us for lunch and a discussion of “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Genealogical Research Club Meeting: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. This month’s topic is “Using Railroad Records in Genealogical and Historical Research.” For more information, please contact the Local History Librarian at May Memorial Library at 336-229-3588 ext. 16130.

Adult Crafternoon: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. Make an air plant holder with wire, stones and beads. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. For more information, call 919-563-6431.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Wednesday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. For ages 13-18. Teens will gather to discuss, plan and implement library programs for teens. You will gain volunteer hours for college. Registration is requested. For more information, call 336-226-7185.

What’s Your Story? Memoir Writing Class: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. Join teacher and writer, Alice Johnson, of Burlington Writer’s Club, and learn how to distill your personal experiences into literature. For more information, call 336-570-6730.

Backing Up Your Data: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. Learn how to back up your data. For more information, call 919-563-6431.

LEGO Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. Each month will present a new challenge. No registration required. All materials are provided. For more information, 336-226-7185.

Springtime Origami: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. No experience necessary. All materials provided. This month we will be making origami birds and butterflies. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Adult Café: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Self-Defense Basics: 10 a.m. Saturday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. Learn basic self-defense techniques from Marc Fletcher of Champions Martial Arts. Registration is required. For more information, call 919-563-6431.

Burlington Writers Club presents Mary Turner's workshop, "Playwriting": 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St, Graham. 336-578-8072 or Elizabeth.Solazzo@gmail.com or burlingtonwritersclub.org.