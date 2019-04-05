Bring Calendar information to 30 E. First Ave., email it to calendar@the-dispatch.com, or mail it to The Calendar, The Dispatch, P.O. Box 908, Lexington, 27293 so it arrives one week prior to its publication date. Call Jill Doss-Raines at (336) 249-3981, ext. 219 if you have any questions.

Chicken pie and country ham supper: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 6; Friedberg Moravian Church.

Chicken pie and country ham supper: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 6; Community Fellowship Moravian Church, 181 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Welcome; $10 per plate; Plates include chicken pie, country ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, Moravian slaw, dessert and beverage. Dine in or take out. Call 731-8265 for more information.

Buffet breakfast: 6-10 a.m. Saturday, April 6; Shiloh Methodist Church, Highway150; Reeds; $7 adults, $3 for children; Menu includes country ham, sausage, bacon, pancakes, scrambled eggs, redeye and milk gravies, homemade biscuits, grits, fried apples, fruit, drinks and more.

Breakfast fundraiser: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 6; First United Methodist Church. 100 E. Sunrise Ave., Thomasville; Donation is cost. Serving eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, stewed apples, sausage gravy and biscuits with coffee and juice.

Children’s Easter egg hunt: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14; Center Hill Baptist Church, 3759 N.C. Highway 8. Prizes and food.

AML Wrestling fundraiser for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of NC: Sunday, April 28; Davidson County Parks & Recreation Building, 555 D W. Center St. Ext.; $13 for adults, children under 10 are admitted free with paying adult and children or adults with special needs will be admitted free and recognized during intermission. Tickets can be purchased at the Sheriff’s Office. Concessions will be sold.

Sinfully Delicious Cupcakes for a Cure Week: Monday, April 29 – Saturday, May 4; 403 E. Center St.; The bakery will donate a percentage of the week’s cupcakes proceeds to the American Cancer Society, Relay For Life of Davidson County.