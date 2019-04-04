Broadview Middle concert event is Tuesday, April 9

Mark Wood, one of the founding members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, wants to "change the way we teach music in schools."

Wood began his Electrify Your Strings music program in 2001 as a way to not only inspire students, but raise funds for school music programs.

As part of the 2018-19 "Electrify Your Strings! Discovery Tour," he will teach a master class and perform with Broadview Middle and Cummings High School students at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Broadview Middle School in the Fine Arts Building Auditorium, 2229 Broadview Dr., Burlington. Tickets are $10 and all profits will go to the school music program.

Wood will perform his handcrafted seven-string fretted electric Viper violin. He is owner of Wood Violins, the premier manufacturer of electric orchestra string instruments worldwide.

He studied under Maestro Leonard Bernstein and is a Juilliard-trained violinist and Emmy award-winning composer. In addition to "Electrify Your Strings," he performs solo worldwide.

Wood, in a phone interview from Tucson, Ariz., mentioned how "CBS Sunday Morning" once referred to him as "The Disrupter," a nickname he said he embraces.

"Mozart and Picasso were disrupters," Wood said. "They challenged the system. They brought creative and thought-provoking practices into play."

Wood has performed for 30 years now and while he loves classical music, he also loves rock music, too, and it's incorporating these two styles through "Electrify Your Strings" that he says has had an impact on students, and teachers, too.

"That music (classical) is hard to play. There are a lot of notes," he said. "Then you add an American rock edge to it and that powerful melody of Beethoven's takes on a whole new meaning. You then have a kid blown away by music he doesn't think he likes."

Parents have told Wood — more than once — "my kid was just about to quit, but now, he embraces not only music, but playing his instrument."

Wood recounted a recent performance in Sioux Falls, S.D. in which "we performed in an 11,000-seat venue with 3,000 kids. It was 30 below zero and at the last minute, there was talk that the concert would be canceled. But luckily, that didn't happen."

"I found out, from the local music store there, which usually has a 50 percent return policy on its musical instruments, that for the first time in 50 years, not one rental was returned," he said. "I consider that progress."

Through Electrify Your Strings, Wood teaches music as a language.

"It's not wallpaper that hangs around in the background while people are cooking. If you listen to a melody, you are transported to a moment in time. A well-written lyric has you frozen in a state of mind. It's so hard to describe, but so powerful that you can't define it."

Wood instructs students that "the instrument you are holding is a vehicle, not just a piece of wood with strings. You take the turn signals off and you can travel on adventures. It's an incredible journey," he added.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. All proceeds will go to the school music program.