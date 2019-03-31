Paws for Reading: 6 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham and 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For ages 5 to 12. Children are invited to read to certified therapy dogs for 15-minute sessions. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 336-570-6730 (Graham) or 919-563-6431 (Mebane).

Monday Movement — Yoga: 6 p.m. Monday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For adults ages 14 and up. Bring a mat or towel. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Jumping Genres Book Club: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For children in grades 3 to 5. This month we will discuss “Love that Dog” by Sharon Creech. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Introduction to Social Media: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Registration is required and space is limited. To register or for more information, call 336-229-3588.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. For more information, call 336-570-6730.

Teen Café: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For teens in grades 6 to 12. Snacks, games and space are provided. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Mayor’s Book Club: noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Beer Works, 103 E. Front St., Burlington. Join Mayor Ian Baltutis for this month’s selection, “The Captured Economy: how the powerful enrich themselves, slow down growth, and increase inequality” by Brink Lindsey and Steven M. Teles. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Student Activity Day: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. For all school ages. This month’s craft theme is ‘Recycle That!’ For more information, call 336-226-7185.

Origami Jr.: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. Suggested ages 8 to adult. Origami instructor, Ms. Wardelia, will teach participants origami bird and butterfly designs. For more information, call 919-563-6431.

Adult Café: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Playing is Learning Playgroup: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For ages 0 to 5. A morning of self-directed play. For more information, call 336-229-3588.

Writer’s Block Workshop and Support Group: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. Bring a short selection of your work to share with fellow writers for constructive feedback. For more information, call 919-563-6431.

Breakfast Book Club: 10 a.m. Saturday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. Join us for a discussion of “Out of the Night That Covers Me” by Pat Cunningham Devoto. Copies of the book are available for checkout. For more information, call 336-570-6730.

Amazing Animals!: 3 p.m. Saturday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For children of all ages and their families. Learn about wildlife with the furry friends from Wild Tails, an Alamance County animal sanctuary. For more information, call 336-229-3588.