Saturday Night Special, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, is the reason that Currie Wayne Clayton Jr. has been "smiling the whole time I've been playing lately."

"It's been a long time since that happened," Clayton, of Mebane, said in a phone interview on March 15.

Clayton, who has performed in and around Alamance County and the Piedmont-Triad for a number of years, recently joined the band as its lead guitarist/backing vocalist.

Lead guitarist John Jameson and keyboard/pianist Cliff Johnston co-founded the band. Formerly called Free Byrd, it is based in Greensboro. In addition to Jameson and Johnson, it includes Sammi Jo Jameson, John's wife, on backup vocals; Brant Stoneman on lead vocals; Wesley "Dangerous" Parritt on drums; and Dennis James on bass and backing vocals.

A few months ago, Clayton visited Uptown Charlie's, a sports bar in Greensboro that he's played at a number of times, and discovered that Saturday Night Special was looking for a guitar player.

"I was thrilled," he said. "I was going to create my own tribute band at one time. I just love that music."

The band will perform songs from Lynyrd Skynyrd's "One More From The Road" live album at 9 p.m. Saturday at Rack & Rolls, 1243 Plaza Dr., Burlington. Doors open at 7 p.m.

"Our goal is to make this the No. 1 Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band," Clayton said. "The musicians in this band are some of the best that I've ever seen. Cliff Johnston is the best piano player I've ever seen and singer Brant Stoneman just kills it — every night."

"This is a high-energy fun band," he added. "It's live, raw and the real deal."

Cover charge is $8. Visit Rack & Rolls on Facebook or call 336-227-6800.