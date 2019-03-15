Q: My 5-year-old has had eating issues since he was an infant. We recently worked with a feeding therapist for about six months but made no progress. She said he has a form of sensory integration disorder, which she explained as his brain is wired such that foods don’t taste to him the way they taste to most people. In addition, he reacts negatively to certain textures. My mom says I was a picky eater, so he apparently inherited this tendency from me. Do you have any suggestions?

A: First, there is zero confirmable evidence with which to back up the claims made by the occupational therapist. She cannot prove her contention that the “wiring” between your son’s taste buds and his brain is abnormal, nor can she can’t prove he inherited some “tendency” from you. What the OT told you is typical of the pseudo-scientific babble.

My belief is that most childhood behavior “disorders” are nothing more than long-standing bad habits. At some point in the development of a certain bad habit, the child in question intuits that the behavior in question — in this case, refusing to eat certain foods — is a means by which he can control other people and be treated as a special case.

My approach to "feeding issues" is based on the commonsense notion that children will do what is to their advantage and, conversely, stop doing what is no longer to their advantage.

For example, I once had parents tell their preschool-age son that his picky eating was due to a lack of adequate sleep — that when a child doesn’t get enough sleep, taste buds stop working properly and food tastes weird. In other words, I had them begin their son’s “therapy” by redefining the problem in terms a young child could understand.

The solution became obvious: When he was unable to eat the food put on his plate at the evening meal (one teaspoon portions of what everyone else was eating), it simply meant he needed to catch up on his sleep. In that event, he was excused from the table and went to bed, lights out, curtains drawn. He did not like that, not one bit.

In less than a week, his repertoire of acceptable foods tripled. The last time I checked, he was eating anything his parents put on his plate and usually asking for seconds.

Commonsense trumps pseudo-science once again!

Visit family psychologist John Rosemond’s website at www.johnrosemond.com; readers may send him email at questions@rosemond.com; due to the volume of mail, not every question will be answered.