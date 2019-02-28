GRAHAM — The 61st Visual Arts Competition for Young People will be on display March 21 through May 3 at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St.

The juried competition is open to all public, charter, church-sponsored, private and home-schooled students from grades 7 through 12. Deadline is March 14 and all entries must be submitted by teachers. Entries will be accepted in 18 categories of media.

Award winners in first, second, third-place and honorable mention will be recognized at 7 p.m. March 21.

For more information, contact Teresa Chandler at 336-226-4495.