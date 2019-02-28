Purchase tickets at the following outlets, unless otherwise stated. Service fees may apply, and prices are subject to change. Tickets also should be available at the various venues’ box offices. Event tickets are subject to N.C. sales tax.

NEW LISTINGS

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — Alamance Chorale's Dinner Show — Disney Memories: 8 p.m. March 8-9, Front Street United Methodist Church, 136 N. Fisher St., Burlington. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Meal is included in the $25 ticket price. Tickets available through Alamance Chorale members and at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. www.alamancechorale.org/.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — The Navy Band Sea Chanters: 7:30 p.m. March 22, McCrary Theatre on the Elon University campus. Free with ticket. Tickets available at the Times-News or by mail request. 336-506-3071.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — Pamela Howland on piano: 3 p.m. April 18, Gathering Place at The Village at Brookwood, 1860 Brookwood Ave., Burlington. Free. 336-570-8440.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — "Moon Over Posterior": 8 p.m. April 25-26; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 27; and 2 p.m. April 28, Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $25 VIP Gold; $20 VIP; $15 house; balcony seats are $20 VIP and $15 house. Tickets can be purchased at libertyshowcase.com. This is an original comedy by Starr Jones and Butch Haskins.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — Gate City Blues Festival: 7 p.m. May 4, White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum, Hanner St., Greensboro. Tickets range from $45 to $85. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.TicketMaster.com.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: 1:30 p.m. April 6-7, Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston Salem. Kids tickets $8. Ages 2 and up require ticket. Adult tickets start at $22. Tickets include access to The Hot Wheels Crash Zone party prior to event. www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Slightly Stoopid: 6 p.m. June 22, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Ali Wong: 7 p.m. June 27, Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), Durham. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Rob Thomas: 7 p.m. July 11, Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveNation.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Prettymuch: 7 p.m. July 17, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveNation.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Florida Georgia Line: 7 p.m. July 26, Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh; and 7 p.m. July 27, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic: 6:30 p.m. July 27, White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Moe. and Blues Traveler: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh; and 7 p.m. Aug. 6, White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Papa Roach: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Peter Frampton: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveNation.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — Mandolin Orange with Mountain Man: 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY — MANÁ: 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveNation.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. MARCH 7 — Aladdin: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays, October 2 through October 26, Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), 123 Vivian Street, Durham. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.dpacnc.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

ON SALE AT 10 A.M. MARCH 8 — Wu-Tang Clan: June 8, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

NOTE: Ariana Grande has cancelled her performance at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on June 4 due to her recently announced Coachella headline appearance. Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded. For more information, visit livenationentertainment.com or contact the venue at 919-861-5470.

CONCERTS

Pink: 7:30 p.m. March 9, Spectrum Center, Charlotte. $120 and up; www.vividseats.com.

"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert:" 8 p.m. March 8 and 2 p.m. March 9, Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte. Performed by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra as the film is shown on a 40-foot screen. Tickets $30 to $80, available through Ticketmaster.

Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour: 8 p.m. March 12, PNC Arena, Raleigh. $281 and up; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

The Mavericks: 8 p.m. March 13, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets can be purchased at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.

Amernet String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. March 14, Whitley Auditorium on the Elon University campus. Free.

Eric Church: 8 p.m. March 15-16, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro. $29 to $139 for the March 15 show and $49 to $139 for the March 16 show; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

EVENTS

"Making an Impact on the Field of Concussions — Women in Science and Management": 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 7, McKinnon Hall, Moseley Center on the Elon University campus. Free.

**Creating a Flip Cup Masterpiece: 10 a.m. to noon, March 9, Lee Fowlkes Gallery, 43 W. Main St., Yanceyville. $35, all materials included, no experience required. For more information or to register, visit www.CaswellArts.org.

Henry Pontell presents "Thinking About White-Collar and Corporate Crime": 7 p.m. March 11, Yeager Recital Hall on the Elon University campus. Free.

Austin Channing Brown presents "I"m Still Here — Black Dignity in a World Made for Blackness": 6 p.m. March 12, McBride Gathering Space on the Elon University campus. Free.

Senior Movie Morning — "Sister Act": 10 a.m. March 14, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. Free.

THEATER / DANCE

Alamance Children's Theatre presents Meredith Willson's "The Music Man": 7 p.m. March 15-16 and 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 16-17 and 23-24, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. $8 for adults and $7 for students. www.alamancechildrenstheatre.com.

Elon University's Department of Performing Arts presents "Chroma": 7:30 p.m. March 14-16 and 2 p.m. March 17, McCrary Theatre on the Elon University campus. $15 or free with Elon University ID. Tickets available Feb. 21. 336-278-5610.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's "The King and I": 7:30 p.m. March 19-22; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 23-24, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh. $23 to $79; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

The Greensboro Coliseum presents "Defending the Caveman": 8 p.m. March 21-23, 4 p.m. March 23 and 2 p.m. March 24, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets $29 to $58; available through Ticketmaster.

AUDITIONS/ENTRIES

Studio 1 will hold auditions for "The Secret Garden": 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sara McMillan Brown Theatre, Studio 1, Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. 336-534-0321 or www.studio1online.org.

The Burlington Writers Club is now accepting entries for its annual spring contest. The contest is open to adult writers in Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph and Rockingham counties. Cash prizes are offered in eight categories and rules are available at area libraries; Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham, and at www.burlingtonwritersclub.org. For a copy of the rules, email lreittin@rtelco.net. Deadline is March 9.

Makers of Modern Mebane is accepting nominations of individuals who have helped shape Mebane's identity, now through May 1. Email nominations to mhmdirector@gmail.com. For more details, call Traci Davenport at 919-563-5054.

The Arts Council of Henderson County is looking for artists for it "60th Annual Art on Main Fine Art/ Fine Craft Festival." The festival will be held in downtown Hendersonville on Sept. 28 and 29: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Application deadline is May 1. Visit www.acofhc.org; email acofhc@bellsouth.net or call 828-693-8504.

