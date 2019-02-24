Senior Craft Time: 2 p.m. Monday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. 336-226-7185. All materials provided. Registration required.

Color Me Calm: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730. For ages 13 and up. All materials provided.

Intermediate Drawing: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431. Registration and some drawing prior experience required.

Novels @ Nite Book Group: 7 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730. For ages 16 and up. Selection is "The Other Boleyn Girl," by Philippa Gregory.

Read with Friends Book Club: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730. For grades K-2. Selection is various works by Dr. Seuss.

Art After School: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. For ages 8-12.

Drop-in Tech Help: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730.

Knitting Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431. For adults. Limited instruction available.

Tai Chi Fundamentals: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431. Registration required. For advanced students.

Homespun Book Club: 2 p.m. Wednesday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. 336-226-7185. For middle-school-aged homeschool students. Selection is "Freedom Walkers," by Russell Freedman.

Self and Career Assessment: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 336-227-6900. Registration required.

Science Explorers: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431. For grades 2-6.

Afternoon Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730. For Grades 3-5. Selection is "11 Birthdays," by Wendy Mass.

Toddler Storytime: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-750-6730. For children 18 months to 3-years-old and their caregivers. Theme is "Dr. Seuss."

Playing is Learning Playgroup: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. For ages 0-5.

Breakfast Book Club: 10 a.m. Saturday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730. Discussion of "Weird Sisters," by Eleanor Brown.