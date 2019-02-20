The Silver Valley Civitan Club honored local clergy Feb. 11 at the Luther B. Pope Clergy Appreciation Observance. Pope served nearly two decades as the club chaplain and passed away in March 2018.

Ministers attending from United Methodist churches were the Rev. Chris G. Smith, and his wife Roxanna, of Chapel Hill UMC; the Rev. Bradley Treece, and his wife, Cindy, of Pleasant Grove UMC (Lexington) and Piney Grove UMC; and the Rev. Richard Gould of the South Davidson charge that includes Alleghany UMC, Lineberry UMC and Pleasant Grove UMC (Denton). Each pastor received a gift bag from Civitan.

Representing New Jerusalem Reformed Church was interim pastor, the Rev. Joe D. Coltrane and his wife, Zemma.

Hundreds of Civitan clubs around the world participate in International Clergy Appreciation Observances held each year near Feb. 3 honoring pastors of all faiths for service to their communities. The event was inspired by the story of The Four Chaplains.

The Four Chaplains each enlisted as U.S. Army Chaplains during World War II. They were Father John Washington, Rabbi Alexander Goode, the Rev. Clark V. Poling and the Rev. George L. Fox. The two Protestant ministers, a Catholic Priest and a Rabbi went down with their troop transport ship. They had given their life jackets to soldiers who had left their vests below deck in the scramble to evacuate their ship.

Seventy-six years ago, on Feb. 3, 1943, a total of about 678 men lost their lives, including The Four Chaplains, out of 904 or 905 on board the U.S.A.T. DORCHESTER. The ship sank in 27 minutes off the coast of Greenland after being hit by a torpedo from the Nazi submarine U-223. Survivors stated that the chaplains stood with arms linked together, braced against the railing reciting "The Lord's Prayer" and singing as the ship sank.

Thirty people gathered for the local observance at New Jerusalem Reform Church. Civitan President Chris Hughes presided with Chaplain Joyce Parrish coordinating the event. Parrish and Peggy Harrison prepared and served the meal. Civitan Gary Arnold shared the story of The Four Chaplains.

Entertainment was provided The Hulin Family Singers including Jeff, Susan, Leah, Lanie and Lauren Hulin along with bass player Steve Blake.

The Silver Valley Civitan Club held their inaugural Clergy Appreciation Observance 55 years ago in October of 1964. The late J. W. `Bill’ Sowers, the 1964-65 club president, had read about the Albuquerque Breakfast Civitan Club of New Mexico holding the first such Civitan observance in 1960.

Purchase ticket for dinner

A reminder that the Civitan grilled chicken supper will be Saturday, March 2, with proceeds benefiting the Silver Valley Civitan Memorial scholarships presented to graduates of South Davidson High School.

Contact Civitan Harold Parrish at (336) 472-2379 for tickets. The event will be in the fellowship hall of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church on Old Highway 64 at the corner with Haltom Road from 4 until 7 p.m.

Civitan is a worldwide organization celebrating 102 years of service to the community. The Civitan motto is, "Builders of Good Citizenship." The Silver Valley Civitan Club typically meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at New Jerusalem Reformed Church.

Methodist women will see soup

Pleasant Grove United Methodist Women are planning their annual vegetable soup sale. They will be making their famous soup Friday and Saturday . It is $5 a quart. They have vegetable beef soup and limited amount of vegetable soup. To place an order contact me at (336) 247-1445.

There are a limited amount of pecans and pecan candies available too. You can buy pecans when you come for your soup.

