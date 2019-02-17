African-American Read-in: 3 p.m. today, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431.
Make & Take Craft: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730.
Teen Advisory Group Meeting: 4: 30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431. For grades 6-12. Snacks provided.
Teen and Tween Maker Club: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431. For grades 6-12. Snacks provided.
Music Mondays: 6 p.m. Monday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. 336-226-7185. For ages 3-11. Theme is "Heartbeat."
Paws for Reading: 6 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730. Registration required.
Teen Photography Club: 6 p.m. Monday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. For grades 6-12. No experience necessary.
Monday Movement - Line Dancing: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. For ages 14 and up.
Books over Coffee: Noon Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730. Refreshments provided.
Microsoft Word Basics: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. Registration required.
Zumba: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730.
Tai Chi Fundamentals: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431. Registration required. For advanced students.
Intro to Drawing: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. For adults. Registration required.
Sign Language Club: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. For grades 3-5.
Free STD Testing: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. 336-226-7185.
Awesome Readers Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431. For grades 3-5.
Family LEGO Time: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431.
Playing is Learning Playgroup: 10 a.m. Friday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. For ages 0-5.
Move to the Music: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431. For ages 2-5.
Author Lori Wilson will hold a book signing/story time: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Children's Museum of Alamance County, 217 S. Main St., Graham. 336-228-7997.
African Movement and Rhythm: 1 p.m. Saturday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588.
Alamance Social Justice Reading Group: 3 p.m. Saturday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. Selection is "Notes of a Native Son," by James Baldwin.
Teen Writing Club: 3 p.m. Saturday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588. For grades 6-12.
Paws for Reading: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. 919-563-6431.