Alamance Arts' Alamance A La Carte 2019 will be at 6:30 p.m. March 15 with a reception at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham.
That's when the diners will learn the name of their chef and their host. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. in the host's home. Cost is $85 per person.
Chefs include: Terri Ahlgren, Alamance Country Club; Brian Bailey, Alamance Community College's Culinary Department; Willard Doxey, Laurie Hayes and E.W. Fulcher; $2 Dinners columnist and cookbook author Penny Hawkins; Millpoint Catering from Elon University; Alexa Powell; Ron Shive, Susan Osborne and Heidi Norwick; Suzanne Smith; and Kathleen Williams.
Host homes include: Rob and Erin Cockman; Jim and Rose Fleming; Bob and Leanna Giles; Anne Patterson and Melissa Kirkpatrick; Garrick and Suzanne Smith; Jim and Elizabeth Stanfill; Bob and Liz Thompson; Sean and Stewart Veneziano; and Karen Williams.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 21, reservations will be accepted for entire tables and must be made in person at Alamance Arts. A drawing will be held at that time to determine the order in which reservations are made. No need to arrive early; the luck of the draw will determine the order.
On Feb. 25, remaining menu selections will be available for individuals, couples and smaller groups. Seating is limited, so make your reservations on Feb. 21.
Call 336-226-4495 for more details.
The menus include:
A Journey Through South America
Carbonada Criolla
Argentinian meat, pumpkin and corn soup
Ensalada De Quinua Con Frijoles Negros Y Chocho
Quinoa salad with black beans and corn
Churrasco
Grilled meat with Chimichurri
Papas A La Huancaina
Potatoes with cheese and chili sauce
Payagua Mascada
Deep-fried cassava patties
Chipa Guazu
Corn and cheese casserole
Empanadas De Horno
Meat-filled turnovers
Pollo A La Brasa
Peruvian Chicken
Arepas
Corn griddle cakes
Sopa Paraguaya
Paraguayan cornbread
Alfajores, Ensalada De Frutas Tropicales and Pastel De Tres Leches
Sandwich cookies, Tropical fruit salad and Three milk cake
Agua Fresca
Fruit beverage
Dinner for 12
Francais Moderne
Appetizer
Artisan Prosciutto, Goat Cheese and Arugula Flatbread
Vegetarian option: without prosciutto
Soup
Red Lentil Soup with Lardons — A purée of red lentils, mirepoix, parsnips, and garnished with cilantro
Vegetarian option: Stock is vegetable based and will be served without lardons
Salad
Pomegranate Pecan Frisée Salad with Poached Egg — Frisée salad featuring a farm fresh poached egg topped with pecans, pomegranate seeds, cherry tomatoes and a light vinaigrette
Main Course
Filet Mignon with Roasted Winter Vegetables and Potato Mash — Filet mignon topped with local mushrooms and micro-greens, accompanied by a buttery Yukon gold potato mash and a side of roasted brussel sprouts, carrots, and onions
Vegetarian option: Vegetarian white bean cassoulet stuffed portabella mushroom
Sweet Pea Urban Farm — mushroom and micro greens
Dessert
Chocolate-raspberry sachertorte — Two-layer chocolate cake with raspberry jam filling, covered with chocolate ganache and shaved almond exterior
Dinner for eight
American Seafood — Coast to Coast Favorites
Snacks & Champagne
Maine Lobster Rolls
Mississippi BBQ Shrimp
Maryland crab cake
Soup
Hatteras Clam Chowder
First Course
New Orleans Scallop Rockefeller
Dinner
Pacific Northwest Surf and Turf — Alaskan planked salmon, mustard-crusted beef tenderloin and au gratin potato and asparagus
Salad
Key West Stone Crab Salad — Hearts of palm, honey and tangerine gastrique
Dessert buffet, coffee and cordials
Melting Moment Shortbread
Baked Lemon Mousse
Warm Toffee Snickerdoodles
Dinner for 12
Savor the Season
First bite
Seeded Crisp — Smoked Fish Rillette — Pickled Radish
Starter
Carrot — Green Garlic — Spinach — Manti en Mushroom Brodo
Main
Chargrilled Sirloin — Asparagus Ribbons — Marinated Corona Beans — Salsa Verde
Green Salad with Herb Dressing
Assorted Homemade Breads
Dessert
Rhubarb Galette with Softly Whipped Cream
Assorted Petit Fours
Dinner for 10
Memory Lane (Childhood Favorites Re-Imagined)
Amuse Bouche
Gruyere and Bacon Jam “Pop Tarts”
Appetizer
Mini Chorizo Corn Dogs with Spicy Maple Mustard
Cocktail
Dirty Shirley Temple
Soup
Basil Tomato with Grilled Cheese Croutons
Salad
Classic Wedge with Boozy Buttermilk Ranch
Main Course
Shrimp and Lobster Mac-n-Cheese
Dessert
Brownie Sundae with Kahlúa Hot Fudge Sauce
Dinner for eight
Harvest Table — Appalachian Cuisine meets Texas Cuisine
(On the table, shareable)
Appalachian
Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds, House Pickles, Pimento Cheese, Mill Point Crackers and Fried Black Eyed Peas
Appalachian Cocktail
Apple Pie Moonshine
Texas
Texas Gulf Shrimp Ceviche, Ancho Dusted Chicharrones, Chipas and Arepas with Salsa
Texas Cocktail
Prickly Pear Margarita
First course
Beet & Goat Cheese Terrine with Country Ham — Pickled beets, Holy Grove Farms goat cheese, Turner country ham and micro greens
Second course
Charred Ramp and Potato Soup with Crispy Pork Belly
Third course
Duck Pierogi with Appalachian Chow Chow and Apple Foam
Fourth course
Texas/Appalachian Surf & Turf — Coffee-rubbed Brasstown beef brisket, horseradish mousse, roasted asparagus, flash fried Carolina oysters, sweet corn puree and tabasco pearls
Fifth course
Bread & Butter Pickle Sorbet
Sixth course
Paw Paw Empanada and Adult Milkshake
Table for 14
A Break from Lent — New Orleans’ Cajun Dinner
Tray-Served Appetizer
Cajun Angels — Shrimp Wrapped in Bacon
Welcome Drink
Hurricane
Appetizer
Crab Cakes with Lemon Remoulade on Mixed Baby Greens
Soup
Dark Roux Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo
Salad
Arugula with Satsumas, Feta Cheese, Spiced Pecans, Pickled Red Onions, Croutons and Cane Vinegar Dressing
Entrée
Spicy Lacquered Muscovy Duck Breast, with Tasso Maque Choux and Stone-Ground, Cheddar Cheese Grits and Jalapeno Shrimp Cornbread
Dessert
Bananas Foster
Dinner for 10
A Winter Feast
Appetizer
Local Goat Lady Goat Cheese with Fig Olive Tapenade and Champagne
First Course
Blood Orange and Roasted Beets with Yogurt, Tarragon and Toasted Hazelnuts
Main Course
Pan Roasted Chicken Breast with Shallots and Dates Paired With Creamy Wild Mushroom Risotto
Dessert
Blood Orange Pound Cake with Orange Bitters Glaze and Whipped Cream
Dinner for 10
Eclectic Elegance
Stuffed Squash Blossom
Filled with jumbo lump crab meat, Mascarapone cheese, lemon and fresh herbs with a light apricot sauce
Smoked Duck Breast Salad
Frisee lettuce, apples, almonds, cherries and bacon with a cinnamon vinaigrette dressing
Rocket soup
A delicate flavor of vegetables with warm spices
Champagne Sorbet
Osso Buco
Asparagus risotto, sautéed baby vegetables with a jus lie
Chocolate Pavlova
Chocolate mousse, passion fruit curd and raspberries
Dinner for eight