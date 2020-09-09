The longtime Wilmington record shop reopened last month after doing only online sales since March

As life in Wilmington slowly adjusts to the new normal, one cornerstone business on Castle Street has reopened its doors to the public.

Gravity Records unlocked its door gate at the end of August after several months of online sales only. It’s a mixed bag of relief for owner Matt Keen, who came to the decision after accepting that Covid-19 was going to be an issue for months, maybe years, to come.

"That’s part of the reason we reopened. It’s not going to go away," Keen said. "I can’t ride it out forever. If I really thought by fall or Christmas something was going to be different then we would have tried to stay curbside. But we have spent so much money maintaining the curbside service. There’s no amount of sales we can do online, even if I had a proper e-commerce website, that could sustain keeping all the staff employed with the doors shut."

Keen has kept all his staff employed and paid throughout the various levels of quarantine, relying on sales through the store’s Instagram account and loans from the federal government. And he says the decision to reopen with limited occupancy was one supported by the employees.

"We held out longer than most, and the staff all felt like they were ready to do this," Keen said. "They wanted to see customers.They wanted to interact. If we can do this right, then let’s do this,"

The store has stayed open for online sales and curbside pickup the entire time, pivoting quickly to selling vinyl, turntables and other refurbished equipment online through their popular social media accounts. That’s a service Keen intends to keep up, and he encourages customers to use social media first for purchases if they can. The store posts batches of vinyl available for sale every day. Customers can then comment to claim the item, send the money and pickup the records later. The store will also ship any purchases over $15 for free.

As for safety protocols, Keen said the name of the game is constant air circulation. He’s invested in several fans to keep the air in the store constantly moving and updated air filters. Masks are strictly enforced. No noses hanging out in this store.

"Numbers are limited to 12 people," Keen said. "That includes staff, and there’s really plenty of room in there for a dozen people. There’s been very few people having to wait outside, and the turnover is pretty quick ... Multiple staff members have been tested, no one has had issues. But I like to have as few people as possible in there at a time."

For the most part customers just seem happy to come back to a space that is so important for many Wilmington residents. While it may be a long time before live music shows and community fundraisers come back to the store, Gravity is still trying to do right by its neighbors with fundraising raffles online, and spreading the love with sponsorships and contributions. Finding that balance between good business and being a good community member is still Keen’s ultimate goal.

"There’s a lot to be said for being a smarter businessman than having a good heart," Keen said. "Probably there are times I should be a smarter businessman, but I can sleep better at night knowing that what I’m doing is the right thing, even if it isn’t the right thing monetarily."

And while the pandemic remains, he’s asking his customers to be thoughtful consumers.

"If you need to come in, just be smart. Respect people’s space, wear your mask," Keen said. "It’s not that hard to co-exist, just be nice."

