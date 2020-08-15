Plus, new books from a Brunswick County doctor and a former UNCW dean

New Hanover County's public libraries will slowly begin reopening on Monday, Aug. 17, after months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors will be able to browse shelves, check out books and use library computers for up to 60 minutes at a time.

All library users will be required to wear masks and follow social-distance markers on the floors. Admission will be limited to 50 percent capacity at all library branches, according to a county news release issued Thursday.

Until further notice, library hours will be 10 a.m-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. For now, all branches will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Much of the library will remain closed off to the public. Visitors will not be allowed to sit, except for when using computers. Meeting rooms will remain closed, and sanitation stations will be set up throughout all library branches.

In the children's sections, toys and interactive play items will not be available, and story places and "maker spaces" will stay closed for now. Story times, however, will continue online. For a schedule and details, visit the New Hanover County Public Library's Facebook page.

Library director Paige Owens said county residents are urged to continue using the county's curbside checkout services and online services, both of which remain in effect.

Owens praised library staff, who worked to keep at least some library services going after the buildings closed in mid-March in the state and county lockdown.

Since March, the library has opened 1,300 new library card accounts through online registration, Owens said. The use of downloadables -- e-books, audio books and streaming videos -- has increased by about 30 percent per month since April, she added.

The library's new online chat service, available through its website (NHCgov.com/library), has fielded an average of 466 questions per month. During the shutdown the library staged 86 online programs for children with more than 1,600 participants.

BrunsCo doctor up for writing award

"Hyperion's Fracture," a medical thriller by Brunswick County orthopedic surgeon Thomas Kelso, has been named a finalist for the 2020 Silver Falchion Award, presented by Killer Nashville, a forum for mystery and suspense writers based in Franklin, Tenn.

Former UNCW dean publishes book

Routledge has published "Critical Issues in Democratic Schooling: Curriculum, Teaching and Socio-Political Realities" by Kenneth Teitelbaum. Teitelbaum is a former dean of the Watson School of Education at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and a Port City resident since 2011.

