From drive-in shows and live streams to the "Porchella" neighborhood concert series, Port City bands and artists are finding creative ways to fight the pandemic

It’s August, and in another timeline people would be flocking to breweries and beach bars to drink local beer and hear their favorite bands.

Of course, that’s not the timeline we’re in, and Wilmington musicians have found themselves staring at the emptiness of what used to be their busiest season.

For Laura McLean, guitar guru extraordinaire, the shutdown of the coronavirus pandemic has meant, for starters, the loss of paying gigs at Pilot House and Sour Barn.

"I do miss the people," McLean said. "Now I’m here with my chores and my lawn, just going through lawnmowers like other people go through shoes."

She’s been working on two books, supporting the Black Lives Matter protests and putting together selections for a new release. But the energy she used to get from working songs out with a live audience is gone. And while it’s tempting to sign up for a live show, she’s not there yet.

"I was almost ready to tell them I would come back. But then I went on the surf cams and I happened to look at the downtown cam," she said. "I saw the masses all mushed together, not one mask anywhere. I thought, ’You know, it’s hot, they’re all facing you. What if the wind is facing you? Just shut up and sit in your house.’"

The financial hit for area musicians has been real, but it’s not so easy for everyone to sit it out. Musician and rapper Jared Sales of the Coastal Collective considers himself pretty savvy when it comes to having diverse income streams. But he never anticipated something like this.

"I never keep all my eggs in one basket. So when this started I had like five jobs," Sales said. "But all my jobs, it turns out, are in the basket of entertainment. A whole umbrella, from bartending shifts to DJing to performing, is just canceled."

Additionally, the shutdown occurred right at the beginning of the wedding season, a huge moneymaker for lots of businesses and performers.

"I’m just glad I was staying on top of my taxes and doing it the right way," Sales said. " ‘Cause when it went down, half my musician friends were like, ’Dude, I was just getting paid under the table the whole time.’ So I was fortunately able to get unemployment."

Since jam sessions are a big no for now, Sales has found another way to connect with fellow musicians.

"I finally started using this software, Splice," he said. "I’ve reached out to all the musicians I’ve connected with over the years and worked with a couple really dope international people."

Sales posts the collaborative videos on Coastal Collective’s Facebook page as part of "motivation Monday."

Will Poole of local rock bands Bandolero and Beard of Antlers has been facing the same practice dilemma with his bandmates. All four of them have full-time jobs they’re still working, and Poole has type 1 diabetes, which is considered a risk factor for having serious consequences from COVID-19.

"It’s been a full stop in terms of getting together," Poole said. "We discuss it from time to time, and then one of the four will have a health scare of some sort. Someone’s work will shut down or someone near them will test positive. It’s like staring at a subtle, complex jump rope and trying to time it perfectly when you can jump in."

That same, constant risk assessment applies to the idea of doing live shows again.

"I don’t want to be responsible for someone asymptomatic coming to one of these shows, they don’t realize it, and then they end up giving it to a dozen people," Poole said. "I don’t know what I would do if I was playing a show, I looked out, and saw people not doing what they’re supposed to. How would I react to that in the moment? I definitely feel like that would be some guilt. Me playing songs is not worth anyone getting sick."

Musicians all over town have been trying out creative ways to find their live audiences safely, with mixed results. Folk rocker Travis Shallow played a drive-in concert in conjunction with CFCC’s Wilson Center, where patrons could tune in through their car radios. He’s also been releasing new music by live stream every week in a series called "Shallow Chateau," available on his YouTube channel.

Bluesman Randy McQuay took to playing on the back of a mobile trailer to find his audiences at the beach. Venues like Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern have also put on live stream shows to fundraise and try to stay afloat.

As a mental health professional and lifelong musician, Jordan Sutherland of Wilmington band Tumbleweed said his first thought when quarantine hit was how he could help provide live music to his neighbors. So he went on his local Facebook group and asked if people would be interested in him playing music in the street.

The response was so overwhelming, the Porchella series is now 17 weeks strong. Every week, Sutherland and another featured musician will walk a route around his neighborhood, playing a few songs at every stop.

"It’s become a huge thing that the neighbors look forward to," he said. "We’ve even had hosting parties spring up. I’ve had a different musician every week since the beginning of it, (everyone) from Randy McQuay to Jared Cline, Tres Altman with the Paper Stars, my own bandmates. We recently had Will Maxwell, who’s an incredible fiddle player."

Sutherland doesn’t want to encourage people from outside the neighborhood to show up because of safety and social distancing. But he said he’d love to see other local musicians steal the idea.

"I’ve gotten this down to a science, how we can provide music while still social distancing," he said. "The goal is to help other musicians in other communities network. This way they can (play) live performances in their own neighborhoods. That's what I’m hoping for. But until then I’ll just keep doing this as long as I can or until I run out of musicians."

