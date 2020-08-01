’Leave It As It Is,’ by Wilmington writer David Gessner, comes out Aug. 11 via Simon & Schuster.

What do you do when your hero is, figuratively, toppled?

Wilmington author David Gessner spent a long time writing a book about former President Theodore Roosevelt as a conservationist. That book, "Leave It As It Is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt's American Wilderness," comes out Aug. 11 from Simon & Schuster.

Right before its release, however, the American Museum of Natural History announced that it was removing the bronze statue of the 26th president from its entrance in New York.

The statue, dating from 1940, shows Roosevelt mounted on a horse, flanked by a Native American and African-American on foot. Critics charged the iconography of the sculpture promoted racist and imperialist themes.

Gessner, however, is not particularly concerned.

"Roosevelt himself would probably approve," he said. "He wasn't a big statue person. He was more about living monuments."

Gessner described Roosevelt as "a flawed, complex character. But he was a grower -- he was capable of growth. He was a forward thinker as shown by his environmentalism."

The museum, he noted, recognized this by renaming its Hall of Biodiversity after Roosevelt.

Library shelves are full of biographies of T.R., from Edmund Morris' "The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt" to "The Wilderness Warrior" by Douglas Brinkley.

"But the environmental story, the story of wilderness, has not been told, I think, in an exciting way," Gessner said.

So, he applied his own technique.

"It would be pretentious to call me a biographer," Gesser said "I'm more of a biographical adventurer."

In "All the Wild That Remains," his dual study of the environmental writers Wallace Stegner and Edward Abbey, Gessner visited the places that had been vital for both men, from the plains of Saskatchewan where Stegner grew up to the Arches National Monument, where Abbey worked as a park ranger.

For "Leave It As It Is," Gessner followed Roosevelt's trail along with his nephew Noah, a student at the University of North Carolina Asheville. They visited the the Roosevelt home at Oyster Bay, N.Y., Yellowstone National Park and the North Dakota ranch where Roosevelt recovered from the deaths of his wife and mother.

"We slept in tents, woke up and saw buffalo poking around," Gessner said.

Carolina Chronicles

For years, Jack E. Fryar published, and largely wrote, The Coastal Chronicles, an occasional magazine on Lower Cape Fear history distributed free around town.

Fryar, a history instructor at Laney High School, has now revived and revamped the Chronicles as an e-zine. The latest issue of the renamed Carolina Chronicles is up at carolinachroniclesmagazine.weebly.com, and can be read in a PDF format.

This month's articles include a look at sharecropping in Southeastern North Carolina, a study of African-American politics in Wilmington after the Civil War and a piece on Wilmington's colonial ties with Charleston, S.C.

Ben Steelman can be reached at 910-616-1788 or peacebsteelman@gmail.com.