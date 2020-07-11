Sadly, the guide from WRAL reporter doesn’t mention any Wilmington eateries, but it does touch on a few Southeastern North Carolina establishments.

Scott Mason is a reporter for WRAL-TV out of Raleigh, and for the past 13 years or so, he's anchored the station's "Tar Heel Traveler" segments.

That involves a lot of dining on the road, which gives Mason a chance to sample the local fare.

Mason's used his expertise to compile "Tar Heel Traveler's Good Eats: 101 Down-Home North Carolina Classics," just out from Globe Pequot Press ($21. 95). The focus, he explains, is on Mom-and-Pop places that offer an unpretentious alternative to chain-restaurant menus.

Sadly, none of these classics are in Wilmington. (Someone needs to remind Mason that WILM-TV carries WRAL's newscasts.) Mason does, however, highlight some of the Southeastern N.C.’s more famous eateries.

Among these is Paul's Place Famous Hot Dogs in Rocky Point, known for its trademarked special relish.

Mason also discovers The Country Squire, a wee bit o' Scotland in Warsaw, famous for its 72-ounce "Kilt Buster" steaks. (Anyone who can eat it, and the fixings, within one hour, gets their meal for free.) Apparently, The Country Squire is also home to a number of ghosts.

Melvin's, which has been around Elizabethtown since 1938, gets the nod for its hamburgers and hot dogs. Ward's Grill has been a Whiteville institution for half a century.

"Good Eats" also highlights other classic North Carolina spots including Mama Dip's in Chapel Hill, Parker's Barbecue in Wilson and, of course, Chef Vivian Howard's Chef and the Farmer in Kinston.

Author accolades

"Seacoast Plants of the Carolinas" by Wilmington ecologist Paul E. Hosier, has received two awards from the American Library Association.

Published in 2019 by the University of North Carolina Press, in partnership with N.C. Sea Grant, the book was chosen by the librarians' group as a 2019 "Outstanding Academic Title" and as a 2019 Notable Government Document.

Hosier is a professor emeritus of biology at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He was formerly the university's associate vice chancellor for academic affairs.

