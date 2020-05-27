Put on by Wilmington’s No Boundaries International Art Colony, the 10-artist show on May 30 will benefit the Good Shepherd Center and Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

Every November, the No Boundaries International Art Colony brings artists from around Wilmington and the world to Bald Head Island for two weeks of unbridled creation, much of it inspired by the island’s natural setting.

So it seems entirely appropriate that Saturday’s cleverly named “Some Boundaries” drive-by art show will take place (weather willing) in the great outdoors, albeit in slightly more suburban environs. Work by 10 artists, including Todd Carignan, Jonathan Summit, Harry Taylor, Pam Toll, Nathan Verwey and Mark Weber will be displayed 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 10, in five Wilmington front yards in the 100 block of North 15th Street.

Work from past No Boundaries Art Colonies will be on display and for sale as well. Rain date is May 31.

The art show and fundraiser -- proceeds benefit Good Shepherd Center, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, No Boundaries International Art Colony and participating artists -- was initially planned for Bald Head Island. But the pandemic canceled that, said Sarah Rushing Doss, vice-president of No Boundaries and one of the event’s organizers.

After that setback, No Boundaries alum Jonathan Summit offered up his yard for the event and then got four of his neighbors involved. One of those neighbors, Nick Laudadio, a University of North Carolina Wilmington English professor and a musician, will even be offering up some live tunes in his yard with help from his son, Henry.

The show was inspired, in a fashion, by the social distancing made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. The 10 artists will be wearing masks and their work will be spread out so that two artists will occupy each yard. They’ve been urged to “get creative” with how they display their work, Doss said.

If the show is a hit, she said, it might become a monthly event. With many galleries still closed or operating with limited hours, “It’s hard for artists to sell their work right now,” Doss said.The “Some Boundaries” concept might be a way to abate that.

Those interested in attending can drive, bike or walk by, she said. And if you want a photo to commemorate the event, you can pay $50 for a tintype portrait from photographer Harry Taylor, who’s become known in recent years for using the 19th-century technique.

No Boundaries has been a fixture in the Wilmington area since 1998, when the colony was founded by artists Pam Toll, Gayle Tustin and Dick Roberts, who were inspired by similar colonies they visited in Macedonia.

Artists from Europe, Africa, Asia and elsewhere have visited No Boundaries. Exhibits showing the fruits of their labors have been displayed in recent years at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery every November.

Last year’s No Boundaries colony featured works by artists from Spain, Japan, Turkey and the Wilmington area.

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.