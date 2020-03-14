Broadway tour of dance-happy, Gershwin-scored musical comes to the CFCC Wilson Center for two shows on June 20.

Editor's note: This show has been moved to June 20 from its original date of March 21.

Ballet isn't an easy profession, says Branson Bice, a 10-year veteran.

"It's the job you do if you like it," he said. "I enjoy it quite a bit, but ballet is not a lucrative profession."

Bice is in the cast of the Broadway tour of “An American in Paris,” which comes to Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center for two shows on June 20.

Based on the Oscar-winning film musical, the stage production -- which won four Tonys during its Broadway run -- features tons of dance set to songs by George and Ira Gershwib, including “I Got Rhythm.” The story follows Bice's character, Jerry Mulligan, a veteran of World War II, and his romantic and artistic adventures in postwar Paris.

Often, Bice said, dancers work on limited contracts, which means they've got to find other work to fill in the gaps.

During one of those breaks, the Midwesterner decided to try musical theater -- "An American in Paris." Because it features ballet, the move was a natural one and now, as the lead in the national touring production, he's finding a real home.

"It's an experience that opens more doors," Bice said.

Growing up, the Minnesota Ballet veteran was "quite awkward. It took me a while to get my groove on. When I told my parents I was going to school for ballet, they were shocked. I told them, 'If I want to be a triple threat,'" he needed the experience.

When the Broadway show came along, it was, admittedly, "a little nerve-racking."

"It'd been so long since I'd spoken a line on stage, I was nervous about the acting and singing."

Gradually, those muscles came back.

When the "American in Paris" run ends in June, Bice plans to head to New York to audition for more stage shows.

"I'm planning to make a career change," he said. "It's more advantageous to be in New York for auditions. When opportunity arises, I don't have to buy a plane ticket."

Already, he said, "American in Paris" has taught him plenty about touring theater.

"There is a little bit of a learning curve. You live out of a bag and you eat whatever you can, which isn't always what you want to eat. But you don't have control over when you're stopping or where you're staying. I like to eat pan-fried vegetables with chicken and rice for dinner. But, being on the road, it could be pizza from Domino's."

While attending the Culture House Performing Arts Academy in Kansas as a teenager, Bice grew to love musical theater. He performed in shows, but got a scholarship to the University of Missouri-Kansas City for dance. He got a bachelor of fine arts in dance performance and choreography there and worked with several companies, including the Kansas City Ballet, Ballet Quad Cities, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company and the Minnesota Ballet.

Versatility, he learned, is the key to sustaining a career.

"There are many ways that you can perform, especially now on TV and film. You've got at least a million people in the world trying to get jobs as entertainers and only 10 percent make it in the door. It's a crap shoot."

Ballet has a limited window of opportunity and, often, can be quite grueling.

"Ballet is not healthy," Bice said. "It's a great way to study the kinesiology of body ... and it can be very rewarding ... but it's not fitness. It requires a lot of things like rotating your legs and walking like no human would walk ever, all centered around the beauty of the shape."

Thankfully, he hasn't had many injuries. "A lot of that comes down to cross-training."

While on the road with "American in Paris," he has a pull-up bar that fits into almost any door frame. "I work out every other day unless we have four shows in two days."

Because "An American Paris" is a demanding musical (it features plenty of dance and, yes, those awe-inspiring ballet moves) it can be grueling. Still, Bice's family members were thrilled he was moving back into musical theater.

"My mom has been hinting for the last five years," he said. "She'd say, 'We miss seeing you sing on stage.' They love that I'm following my dreams."