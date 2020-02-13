“Ten-Minute Miscellany” brings seven dramatically different short plays by Wilmington authors to Thalian Hall Feb. 18-19.

One-act plays, much like their “short subject” brethren in the film world, are generally given short shrift by audiences, not to mention production companies.

Perhaps they’re seen as being not as serious as longer works, and they certainly get less attention. But as a theater-goer, one of my favorite things to attend is an evening of one-act plays. Like short stories, the best one-acts -- a personal favorite is Christopher Durang’s “The Actor's Nightmare,” in which a man wanders onto stage and is forced to act in plays by Shakespeare, Beckett and others without knowing any lines -- hit hard and fast without leaving you wanting (much) more. Then, it’s on to the next one, with the added bonus that if you don’t like it, it’ll be over soon.

At any rate, an evening one-acts is done far too seldom, in Wilmington and probably elsewhere, but the Port City Playwrights’ Project is out to remedy that. On Tuesday and Wednesday in Thalian Hall’s Stein Studio Theatre, the group will present “Ten-Minute Miscellany,” a collection of seven dramatically different short plays by Wilmington authors.

Under the direction of Kayla Hager, Rose-Mary Harrington and Regina McLeod (McLeod is up for best director of a play at the StarNews Wilmington Theater Awards March 11), the plays are: “Paranoia,” by Joshua Drew, described as a psychological thriller; “Play On, POTUS!”, a White House satire by Patrick Raynor; “The Wedding Dress,” by Rose-Mary Harrington, which is told in verse and set during the Nazi era; “The Lake-ness Monster,” by Richard M. Trask, a romantic comedy; the monologue “Even Me,” by Alfreda Marshburn; “Jam Session,” by Kim Adams, about black musicians in the Jim Crow South; and “The Fine Art of Extinction,” by Elizabeth Gordon, which takes a historical tale into the realm of magical realism.

You won’t have much time to catch “Ten-Minute Miscellany.” Appropriately enough, the run will be short, just two days.

