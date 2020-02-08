4 programs of Oscar-nominated “short subject” films play Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington Feb. 10-12 for the Cinematique film series.

This year's Oscar-nominated shorts batch is the usual mixed bag of globe-spanning stories, with seriousness outweighing softness.

Academy Award nominees in live action (Monday), animation (Tuesday) and documentary short subjects (Wednesday) will screen Feb. 10-12 at Thalian Hall in Wilmington as part of the Cinematique film series coordinated with public radio WHQR.

The animation category is a quintet of clever two-handers about bonds new and old, perhaps tenuous but usually healing. There's the unlikely connection a tough stray kitten makes with a chained pit bull (Rosanna Sullivan's "Kitbull") and how a woman's memory of her father's impassivity transforms a hospital visit (Daria Kashcheeva's rough-hewn puppet-motion entry "Daughter").

The standout, though, is on the sweeter end of things: Afrocentric dad/daughter comedy "Hair Love" from directors Matthew Cherry, Everett Downing Jr. and Bruce W. Smith is truly a case of affairs of the (literal) head meeting matters of the heart by way of your funny bone and tear ducts. It's quite the charmer.

The live action shorts aren't as sturdy in matching emotions and ideas with execution, but they have their moments. Yves Piat's "Nefta Football Club" puts a donkey wearing headphones in the desert path of two soccer-loving Tunisian boys, and gets an agreeably pointed punchline out of how its cargo is used. There always seems to be a nominated short about a tense phone call, and this year it's Delphine Girard's peril scenario "A Sister," which loses steam as it goes, but nevertheless feels rattlingly of the moment as a glimpse inside a common danger.

Most effective as complete works are Bryan Buckley's arrestingly photographed docudrama "Saria," which finds nourishing sisterhood amongst girls planning a bold escape from a hellish Guatemalan orphanage, and Meryam Joobeur's anguished family tale "Brotherhood," about a hard-headed Tunisian father struggling with his oldest son's return from fighting in Syria.

On the nonfiction side, this year's short documentaries explore grim subjects with a variety of tones.

Yi Seung-Jun's "In the Absence“ is a full-on devastating account of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking off the coast of South Korea, unfolding like a waking nightmare of inept, callous and negligent disaster management that only got worse for the ferrygoers, their families, and the civilian rescuers who stepped in when nobody else would. From the you-are-there footage taken on the day to the attempts to seek justice in the aftermath, it's a mind-blowing reminder of why accountability for bad-acting authorities should be at the core of any functioning society.

The plight and perseverance inherent in migration informs both "Life Overtakes Me" and "Walk Run Cha-Cha." And Laura Nix's equally artful, full-of-feeling "Walk Run Cha-Cha“ presents us with an inspiring immigrant couple whose 40-year love story from war-torn Vietnam to the ballrooms and dance studios of Southern California is the never-ending happy ending, the kind that sees painful memories, present-day joy, and what lies ahead as all part of the same dance. The steps require work, but the routine's your own, and the right partner makes all the trouble so very worthwhile.