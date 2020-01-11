Topsail Beach’s Diane Chamberlain sets "Big Lies in a Small Town" in northeastern N.C.’s colonial town of Edenton.

Diane Chamberlain, who divides her time between the Raleigh area and Topsail Beach, returns to the world of secrets and lies in her 27th novel.

Chamberlain, known to set her stories in Wilmington and Carolina Beach, turns to Edenton for "Big Lies in a Small Town." And like her book "The Stolen Marriage," this one includes a painless history lesson.

2018: Morgan Christopher, a 22-year-old former art student, is serving time in prison for a crime she didn't commit. (Long story.) Then a lawyer approaches her with a proposition.

The estate of a famous North Carolina artist will help her get paroled and pay her $50,000 -- on one condition. She has to restore a 12-by-6-foot mural, which was intended for the post office in Edenton but never hung. It's to hang in the foyer of a new museum in Edenton (fictional, alas), to be devoted to the artist and his friends. Also, the job has to be finished within less than 60 days.

1939: Anna Dale, a 22-year-old art school graduate from Plainfield, N.J., wins a Treasury Department contest and is assigned to paint the post office mural in Edenton, N.C. -- a town she's never heard of, much less visited. She arrives in town in her late mother's Ford just weeks before Christmas, and begins work, obtaining a disused warehouse as a studio.

The story proceeds along twin tracks, with a chapter on Morgan (narrated in the first person) followed by a chapter on Anna (third person).

Morgan knows nothing about art restoration, but Oliver, a kindly curator, is willing to give her pointers.

The job proceeds steadily, but challenges arise. Anna had started with a scene of the Edenton Tea Party, the famed 1773 boycott to protest British tea taxes, which was one of the first political rallies by women in American history. Around it, she placed tributes to the local crops and industries -- standard post office mural stuff.

But a lot doesn't make sense. Why is a motorcycle barreling out of the Tea Party? And why does the grinning woodsman in the corner have blood dripping from his axe? Follks say that Anna dropped the project because she went crazy; then, she seemed to have disappeared completely? Does the mural represent lunatic ravings? Or is there a secret symbolism.

Meanwhile, back in 1939 and 1940, Anna makes many friends in Edenton, but she runs afoul of local mores. More than a few people are bitter that a Yankee got the job instead of a local painter (who happens to be the mayor's cousin). Anna, meanwhile, scandalizes many by wearing slacks to work and by ignoring the South's Jim Crow rules. Specifically, she recruits an assistant, Jesse, a 17-year-old African-American man-child with an uncanny talent for drawing. Can this race mixing be ignored?

Eventually, Anna's story links up with Morgan's, but only after an eventful plot that includes rape and murder.

The conclusion involves some jaw-dropping coincidences, but Chamberlain, a master storyteller, keeps readers hooked, with a story line that leavens history and social commentary with romance and mystery. Fans of "The Silent Sister," "The Stolen Marriage" and "The Dream Daughter" will not be disappointed.