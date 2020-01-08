Ushering in a new decade, the Collingsworth Family promises an evening of excitement with a spiritual and family-emphasis at their concert on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. This will be the family’s second time on stage at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center.

The Grammy-nominated Nashville-based group recently performed at “Christmas at the White House” on Dec. 20. They announced the honor in a statement posted to social media: “The Friday before Christmas Day, the Collingsworth Family is taking our brand-new Christmas tour to the WHITE HOUSE in Washington, D.C.! We are so excited about this incredible opportunity!”

For their Christmas appearance, the Collingsworth Family performed “A True Family Christmas,” produced by Bradley Knight, the GRAMMY award-winning arranger for the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir.

“What an honor to be chosen as one of the many performers for Melania Trump’s Christmas open house,” said Phil Collingsworth Sr.

Phillip, who met wife Kim while in college, and the duo have traveled nationally and internationally to perform. They say that North Carolina has become a special place.

Their first engagement together as musicians began at a church camp in Petersburg, Michigan, in August, 1986 and the couple has performed together ever since. Phillip is the brains behind the Ohio-based Collingsworth Family music ministry. He is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, former director of the Music Department, former dean of Enrollment Management at two different Bible colleges and for several years a top regional manager for insurance giant Met Life.

In January, 2000, Phillip and Kim transitioned and began recording professionally. They currently utilize award-winning producers, Wayne Haun and David Clydesdale. This has led to the addition of four children across the years and their children. Their two oldest daughters play violin at each of the concerts. Their entire family sings together in an ensemble.

Their most recent full-scale studio project, “MERCY & LOVE,” with StowTown and can be heard on national radio. Their newest video release, “THAT DAY IS COMING,” includes accompaniment by the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and was recorded in the heart of the Tar Heel State.

Phillip said, “The Greensboro Symphony, it will be a night that will live forever in the memories of the more than 1,300 audience members that packed every single seat in the auditorium plus the more than 850 audience members that watched the taping live.

“The Collingsworth Family always enjoy their tours to North Carolina,” he added. “The North Carolina folks are always so open and welcoming. We love singing in the South.”

Antionette Kerr is a media correspondent.