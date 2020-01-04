Wilmington author’s novel dives into the idea of getting a second chance at life.

Meet Gary Neal, a crackerjack used-car salesman in Nashville, Tenn.

To put it as nicely as possible, Gary is an arrogant jerk. He won't share his sales tips with others on his alleged team. He sells customers expensive extended warranties of questionable value just to jack up his commission.

But Gary Neal is about to take a turn-off into ... The Twilight Zone.

Not quite, but the hero of "The Shoeshine Guy" by brothers Ed and Jim Hearn is about to get his life changed.

Apparently Gary doesn't go to church much, but he seems surrounded by angels unawares.

One fine day at lunch, Gary flips over his shiny convertible, crashing across several lanes of interstate. By all accounts, he should be dead. In fact, he actually is, technically, dead for a few minutes.

Still, EMTs revive him and he walks out of the hospital with superficial cuts and bruises. Also, a voice tells him to look for the number "89."

At the Y, he runs into a guy named Jim on a Stairmaster, wearing a football jersey with the number 89 on the back. Jim -- just Jim, no last name -- knows exactly who Gary is.

In fact, he has a message -- Gary has to quit his job and start shining shoes for a living.

Along the way, Jim notes, Gary is going to learn a lot of lessons.

The Hearn brothers are both retired Nashville businessmen and Ed -- also an accomplished wood sculptor -- lives in Landfall. "The Shoeshine Guy" is their first collaboration, and it's published by Wisdom/Works, an imprint created by Wilmington retired philosophy professor and author Tom V. Morris that produces fiction with philosophical underpinnings.

As explained in an Afterword, the story is fiction, but Gary's character is based on an actual Nashville character who gave up a successful sales career to shine shoes at the YMCA. (The real Gary changed paths, not by divine intervention, but due to health issues.)

Shining shoes might be a humble calling, but Gary soon finds himself making a big difference in the lives of his customers. One gives up a high-flying legal career to become a police officer.

Before long, Gary is polishing the cowboy boots of country-Western stars, and he even meets the president of the United States. (Which president, is not specified.) He also wins back the girl who broke up with him when he started his spiritual journey.

Like many novice authors, the Hearns could have used some coaching. Gary seems to spend too much time retelling his story to a string of incredulous bystanders.

Also, Jim's important maxims -- "Life is not about making money. It's about making a difference." "When you see the invisible, you can achieve the incredible," etc. -- are printed out in the text IN BOLDFACE TYPE, in case the readers don’t pick them up.

Still, the basics of solid storytelling are here, and "The Shoeshine Guy" should find an audience with readers who like Mitch Albom's books.

