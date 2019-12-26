Editor’s note: Holiday Happenings will publish in the Times-News and online now throughout the holidays and includes arts and entertainment listings only. If you have a church event, contact Tom Jones at tjones@thetimesnews.com or call 336-506-3040.

CONCERTS

Noon Year’s Eve Party — Movement and Music: 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Historic Woodlawn School, 4408 Mebane Rogers Rd., Mebane. Generation Pound (a drumming class), a craft and The Curly Fries will perform. $10 per child and space is limited. Caregiver must be with child at all times. Open to children of all ages, but best-suited for younger children.

The Avett Brothers: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Greensboro Coliseum, Complex, Greensboro. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $49.50, $79.50 and $89.50; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Broadway & Beyond with Ben Crawford: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro. Tickets are $34 to $46 and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets.

EVENTS

Country Christmas Train: Today and Friday, Denton FarmPark, 1072 Cranford Rd., Denton. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the first train is at 5:30 p.m. and runs every 30 minutes until 9 p.m. or after, if needed. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children; and free for ages 4 and under. itickets.com.

Christmas at the Museum: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday, Textile Heritage Museum, 2406 Glencoe St., Burlington. 336-270-6374.

Mebane train display: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 4 and 11, Mebane Historical Museum, 209 W. Jackson St., Mebane.

An Evening with Chevy Chase + Screening of "Christmas Vacation": 7:30 p.m. Monday, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh. Tickets start $50 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

ART EVENTS

Burlington Artists League’s Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 and noon to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve at the gallery inside Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. 336-584-3005 or visit www.burlingtonartistsleague.com.

LIGHT DISPLAYS

Tanglewood Park’s Festival of Lights: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly now through Jan. 1, with the exception of Dec. 31, when the close closes at 10 p.m. Located at 4061 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons. $15 per family vehicle. Visit http://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/.