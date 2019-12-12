Two Christmas parades will take place in Alamance County on Saturday — the Snow Camp Christmas Parade is at 1 p.m. and the Gibsonville Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m.

Line-up for the Snow Camp Christmas Parade is at noon at Sylvan Elementary School, 7718 Sylvan Rd., Snow Camp.

“The parade will begin at the school and make its way past the drama site,” said Rhonda Sachs, a parade volunteer.

Grand marshals are Elizabeth Fogleman, principal of Sylvan Elementary School and Emily Holliday, employee of the year at Sylvan Elementary School.

The parade will feature walking participants as well as cars, trucks and tractors.

“It’s a little community parade and it’s so much fun, just like the Fourth of July parade,” Sachs said.

A Simple Gifts Holiday Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the same day at the Shoffner Building on the Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre site, 301 Drama Rd., Snow Camp.

“It will feature a good combination of handmade crafts as well as vendors selling their products,” she said.

A 50/50 raffle will be held to benefit the theater as well.

“We’re really trying to work toward revitalization and getting the drama going through donations and volunteers,” Sachs added.

Donations are tax-deductible.

A chili cook-off, she said, is planned for Feb. 1 at the drama site.

For more details, visit Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre on Facebook or call 336-376-6948.

Gibsonville’s Christmas Parade will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Gibsonville.

Downtown streets will close to traffic at 1 p.m.

The parade begins at the corner of Minneola Street and Whitsett Avenue and will travel down Main Street through Piedmont and Burlington avenues before disbanding at the corner of Burlington Avenue and Apple Street.

Gibsonville mayor Leonard Williams and his wife, Connie, will serve as grand marshals.

Walking units, professional and nonprofessional floats will be featured, along with cars, trucks and horses.

A Holiday Market will be offered on the Town Green throughout the parade, giving participants a chance to shop for gifts.

The parade is rain or shine.

For more details on the Gibsonville Christmas Parade, call 336-449-7241 or visit gibsonville.net.

The last Alamance County Christmas parade of the season is at 10 a.m. Dec. 21. Line-up for the Hopedale Christmas Parade will be on Ross Street and the parade route is from Lower Hopedale Road to Dixon Pool Road, ending at Cuz’s Tavern.