ELON — Christmas in the Park will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Beth Schmidt Park, 2150 Elon Park Dr.

The free event will feature crafts with Alamance Arts and light refreshments served in the Community Center.

The annual tree lighting and Santa’s arrival will be at 6 p.m.

Performances will include the Highland Elementary High Notes from 5:50 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.; Elon Elementary Firebirds from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Christian Adventurers Puppet Ministry and Karaoke Contest beginning at 7 p.m.; Western Alamance High School Chorus from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Storytime with the Alamance County Public Libraries from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Be sure to bring your camera to take photos and pets are welcome, too.

For more details, visit The Elon Rec & Parks Scene on Facebook and Instagram.