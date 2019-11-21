Elvis and the Holiday Band’s Christmas Show is celebrating seven years of performing on Burlington’s Paramount Theater stage.

The show, which is held on Thanksgiving weekend, “is a great way to usher in the holiday season. It’s after Black Friday, so you’ve shopped till you’ve dropped. I feel like we kind of usher in the Christmas spirit for our listeners on that weekend. You get to sit back, relax and enjoy yourself,” said Mike Taylor, guitarist/vocalist for the Cammy award-winning band.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington.

The band formed in 1991 and in addition to Taylor, it includes Ronnie Farrington on bass and vocals; Wayne Moore on drums; Michael Walch on keyboards; Bob Martin on saxophone; Tim Taylor (no relation) on vocals; and Butch Earnhardt on baritone saxophone.

The Holiday Band will perform its beach music hits for roughly an hour, followed by a 15-minute intermission and then, Elvis tribute artist Wayne Euliss will take the stage.

“We’re background music for him,” Mike Taylor said. “We act like Elvis’ band.”

The Holiday Band and Wayne Euliss have performed for various events throughout the years and Taylor said, “I think Wayne has the best combination of talent — when he has his suit on, he not only looks, but he sounds like Elvis.”

Euliss said he has always been impressed with the Holiday Band’s talent.

“What amazes me is that they can listen to Elvis’ original recordings once or twice and then play it,” he said. “I really enjoy working with those guys. They’re seasoned musicians.”

Euliss has been “moonlighting” as Elvis — his full-time job is with United Parcel Service (UPS) — for the last 15 years.

“You know the scripture, ’you can’t outgive God,’ well, I’ve been so blessed by doing this and I really feel that way,” he said. “I have been asked to visit terminally ill patients, who love Elvis’ music, and I’ve been asked to sing at funerals. And while it’s definitely hard to do those things, it seems like God always gives me blessings in return. A gentleman, for instance, heard me sing at the Paramount and asked me to open for country singer T. Graham Brown and I’ve opened for The Embers and Sha Na Na. The opportunities have been amazing.”

Wayne and his wife, Sharon, also own All About Cruises and he performs on cruises.

In order to authenticate the costumes to look like those Elvis wore, Euliss enlisted the help of B&K Costume Company in Charlestown, Ind.

His eyelet suit with gold embellishments weighs 25 pounds.

“It was B&K that made the flashiest costumes from the 1970s,” he said. “It’s the closest you can get to Elvis’ suit with its embellishments. They hired the same guy who did the same embroidery work on Elvis’ costumes.”

Euliss will perform a variety of Elvis’ hits, including several Christmas songs and a gospel tune, as well.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize that Elvis was the only artist to be inducted in the Rock ’N’ Roll, Country and Gospel Halls of Fame.

Following the concert, the Holiday Band and Euliss will meet and greet guests.

“I usually go out in the lobby and give out scarves and take photos,” Euliss said.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will go to Christmas Cheer of Alamance County. Euliss has supported the nonprofit organization with performances for its annual Cheers for Chocolate Festival.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody,” he said. “We hope this show will get everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at etix.com; www.burlingtonnc.gov/paramount; and by calling 800-514-3849 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and one hour prior to showtime.