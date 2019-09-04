In the film industry, things are always moving and changing. A movie project greenlit yesterday can easily be put on hold tomorrow. That’s show business!

So, rumors and floating news is about the only way to know what’s going on in Tinseltown with future projects.

But then there are times when studios are up front revealing information. Let’s look at some of the recent news coming out of Hollywood. Sorry, folks, but it’s all Disney.

The studio, as always, is the talk of the town recently with several announcements. Most of the information revealed deal with three of the major properties: Star Wars, Marvel and Disney+.

Now for those of you who may not know, Disney will soon be dipping into the streaming service side of television with a service called Disney+. It’s with that platform that the House of Mouse plans on expanding the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

It was already known that when the service drops this fall that it would premiere with a Star Wars show called The Mandalorian. Now Disney has revealed that there will be two more shows set in the Star Wars universe eventually joining the lineup.

One of them is focused on the beloved character Obi-Wan Kenobi. The character was last played by the talented Ewan McGregor. For awhile now, it was rumored that he would be returning to the role; now Disney has confirmed that McGregor will be back for the show.

The second show announced is a prequel series to the film Rouge One: A Star Wars Story. The show will follow the character Cassian Andor from Rouge One and her years with the rebellion. Also returning from the movie is Alan Tudyk as the sarcastic droid K-2SO.

Disney+ will also host several Marvel projects. Previously confirmed series were Falcon and Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, and WandaVision.

Well, Disney has added three new series, introducing some new heroes to the MCU, with She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. All three have been fan favorite characters in the comics for years now and are welcomed additions to the MCU.

It was also revealed that the series WandaVision will be Marvel’s first sitcom, making the project more interesting and mysterious.

The biggest news Disney has released on its Marvel movies was the casting of Kit Harington, who will be playing Black Knight in The Eternals, which comes out next fall.

Now, if you keep up with all things Disney, then you know that it had a working relationship with Sony on using Spider-Man in the MCU. You also probably know that their partnership has recently come to an end as talks fell apart as the two were trying to come to a new deal.

As soon as I heard this news, I was surprised like everyone else. But upon contemplation of the whole ordeal, I believe things will come back to the table for discussions. Rumor has it that the two, Disney and Sony, aren’t through with negotiations and another deal might be in the works.

There is also a theory that the whole thing is a PR stunt and the two are still planning to work together.

There probably are some truths to these rumors and I truly believe that things aren’t completely over for Spider-Man in the MCU. Only time will tell.

* Jason Cirone writes a local movie column. Contact: methos413@yahoo.com.