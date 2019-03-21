Who: Sick of It All with Iron Reagan

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ground Zero, 3052 Howard St., Spartanburg

Tickets: $20

Info: 864-948-1661 or www.facebook.com/GroundZeroSC

Sick of It All has earned legendary status on the New York City hardcore scene, having made records and toured all over the world for more than three decades. The band, whose current lineup has been intact since 1992, recently released a critically-acclaimed new album, “Wake the Sleeping Dragon!” which is its first studio effort on the Fat Wreck Chords label in 15 years.