Business Calendar for the week of May 24

• The Fayetteville Technical Community College Small Business Center has converted all remaining spring seminars to webinars. The updated list is at tiny.cc/ftccsbc2.

• The Central Carolina Community College Small Business Center offers a variety of free seminars and webinars. For a list or to learn how to register, go to ow.ly/4eYw50yAjH7.

• The Bladen Community College Small Business Center offers a series of online seminars in May. Topics are “Start Up Assistance” and “Business Basics.” For information, go to bladencc.edu/continuing-education/small-business-center or email tlyden@bladencc.edu.

• Online Speed Networking: The Fayetteville Greater Chamber offers online speed networking each Thursday at 1 and 2 p.m. Each session can accommodate ten businesses. To learn more or join, email Christine Michaels at cmichaels@faybiz.com with your name and company and she will assign you a date and time slot.

Wednesday

• Banking for Business: 10-11:30 a.m. Presented by the Women’s Business Center. Register at eventbrite.com/e/banking-for-business-tickets-79936461107, ncceed.org or 910-323-3377

• Learn From the SBA: 6-7:30 p.m. Ten-part online summer series begins; weekly through Aug. 19. Facilitated by Fayetteville Technical Community College Small Business Center. Register at faybiz.com/events/

June 1

• How to Get Your Business on Facebook for Beginners: Online, 6:30-9 p.m. Robeson Community College Small Business Center. Call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

• Dynamite Marketing on a Firecracker Budget: Online, 7-8 p.m., Robeson Community College Small Business Center. Call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

June 2

• Parliamentary Procedure Made Easy: Online, 6:30-9 p.m. Robeson Community College Small Business Center. Call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

June 3

• The ABC's & XYZ's of Starting & Growing Your Own Small Business: 6-8 p.m., online, facilitated by Fayetteville Technical Community College Small Business Center. For information, call 910-678-8496 email ftccsbc@faytechcc.edu.

June 8

• Getting It All Done: Time Management For Small Business Owners: 7-8 p.m., online, Robeson Community College Small Business Center. Repeats June 9, 2-3 p.m. Call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

June 9

• Grant Writing 101: 6:30-9 p.m., online, Robeson Community College Small Business Center. Register for this seminar by going to www.robeson.edu/SBC. If you do not have internet access, call 910-272-3631.

June 10

• How To Make Business Credit Work For You: 6-7:30 p.m., online, facilitated by Fayetteville Technical Community College Small Business Center. For information, call 910-678-8496 or email ftccsbc@faytechcc.edu.

June 16

• Virtual Career Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. DAV/RecruitMilitary Veterans Virtual Job Fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, transitioning service members, reservists, and guardsmen. This event will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives in a virtual setting. go.hirevets.com