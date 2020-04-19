Achievements, Promotions and Recognition

Achievements

• Better Health’s Diabetes Self-Management Education Program has received the American Diabetes Association education recognition certificate recognizes its diabetes education and support service. Better Health of Cumberland County works to address unmet health care needs in the county through education, referral and direct assistance. Founded in 1958, Better Health is a nonprofit organization and relies on local foundation, community and donor support.

• Michele Fazio, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been recognized as a 2020 recipient of the UNC Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching. The highest postsecondary award in the state, it is presented to a tenured faculty member at each UNC System institution to recognize excellent and exceptional undergraduate teaching over a sustained period. A native of Massachusetts, Fazio is a graduate of Bridgewater State University. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Boston and a Ph.D. from Stony Brook University. Fazio is a nationally recognized scholar in working-class studies as past president of the Working-Class Studies Association. She is also co-producer of “Voices of the Lumbee,” an award-winning documentary film that raises awareness about the ongoing struggles of the Lumbee Tribe.

• The Monitoring Association has announced that Holmes Security Systems of Fayetteville and Wilmington has achieved the TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation. The designation means that a monitoring company has demonstrated an exceptionally high degree of responsibility to its local community and customers through the investment of time, money and commitment to quality operator training. Holmes Electric Inc., doing business as Holmes Security Systems, was founded in Fayetteville in 1908. The Wilmington office opened in 2000.

In business

• Vets Pets, a North Carolina veterinary hospital network, is expanding with a land purchase to broaden emergency veterinary services for the greater Fayetteville area. Expected to open in early 2021, the emergency and critical care facility will be built at the entrance to Fayetteville’s Military Business Park on Bragg Boulevard. Vets Pets manages Animal Urgent Care of Fayetteville on Sycamore Dairy Road in addition to 23 other locations in North Carolina.