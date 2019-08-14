The more you understand about how others perceive your company, the more knowledge you have to improve your company’s future. Too many business owners think all they have to do is work hard and deliver a great product to ensure their company’s future success. They couldn’t be more wrong.



How you position your company in the minds of your customers and within your industry is critical for prolonged success. If you want help to understand the power of brand positioning better, remember the following five essential tips.



1. Brand positioning can help you build a collaborative connection with your target audience. Failure to effectively position your company in your customers’ eyes could mean you are losing market share to savvier competitors.



2. Understanding how to position your company to achieve higher sales rates is essential for business leaders wanting to maximize the potential of their companies. Knowing how you compare to others in your market sector allows you to capitalize on their weaknesses and boost your brand’s reputation across multiple verticals.



3. For business builders wanting to utilize brand positioning for increased profitability, it is imperative that you have a deep understanding of the overall state of your industry. You must understand the marketing messages others are using for lead generation and customer acquisition. You must know where your industry is heading and which technologies are being developed to propel your enterprise forward. The more detailed your understanding of your industry as a whole, the better prepared you will be to position your company appropriately for maximum effectiveness.



4. Customer confidence and analysis of your target audience is crucial for powerful brand positioning. As Amazon’s Jeff Bezos once famously said: “Your brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.” Once you understand this business truth, you are better prepared to create a brand positioning strategy to increase growth opportunities. Poll your current customers and investigate how your competitors’ customers feel about them to gain a greater understanding of brand positioning opportunities you might be missing.



5. If you can change what customers believe to be right about your organization, you can improve your brand’s positioning in their minds. Altering their view of your business takes hard work and dedication to “sweat the small stuff” to improve attitudes toward your company. You can huff and puff on social media all you want, but if your customer service and sales departments don’t deliver the goods, all the marketing in the world won’t help your brand-positioning efforts.



Once you develop a deep understanding of brand positioning, you will see why it is so essential to an effective overall digital marketing strategy. Without a clearly defined brand positioning strategy in place, your marketing efforts may be off-target or leading your company in the wrong direction. Work with your team to determine what your company stands for and how you want to be perceived in the marketplace and then continually align company initiatives to further your brand positioning goals.

Jeff Shuford is president of Tech From Vets, an award winning veteran-owned technology company. Tech From Vets merges NFL veterans and military veterans in the tech industry and develops innovative websites and mobile applications for their clients nationwide.