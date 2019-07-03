Fred Nasseri of Gallery of Oriental Rugs starts a new life as a local retailer of rug and carpet floor furnishings.

On one wall of Fred Nasseri’s Gallery of Oriental Rugs hangs a massive one-of-a-kind handwoven midnight blue masterwork with gold tree branch accents.

On an opposite wall are samples of modern machine-woven rugs in lighter hues that can be ordered by customers seeking more affordable and current styles.

The two extremes illustrate the history and future of the gallery, which has a showroom at 4101 Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More than 6,000 rugs are in stock.

“You don’t see now in America many galleries like ours which have the intensive selection of the rugs from the contemporary, transitional, traditional, antique and new rugs, and also some manmade rugs,” Nasseri said.

His path to Wilmington began with political upheaval in Iran, where he served as a member of the prime minister’s Cabinet until his arrest and imprisonment in 1979 under the Ayatollah Khomeini regime. After his release from prison, Nasseri made his way to France, where he practiced law before emigrating to the United States and opening a Persian rug business in 1986 in Garden City, N.J.

“Our life is a good example of the American dream,” Nasseri said. “I was very close to losing my life, but I escaped from that prison and torture of the revolution of Iran.”

Nasseri’s wife, Pat, wanted to be near her parents in Wilmington, so they moved here and in 1988 opened their first rug shop in a former drug store. The rug business expanded in 1992 to a second showroom on College Road.

In 1993, Nasseri became an Oriental Rug Dealers of America certified oriental rug appraiser, one of only 60 in the United States.

The Nasseris were joined in the business in 1994 by their daughter and opened a downtown gallery. Shahrzad Nasseri-Gardner now serves as vice president of marketing.

The Nasseris bought the current building, a former bank, in 1997 and expanded it to the current tent-inspired showroom.

“This was a very successful venture for us,” Nasseri said. “From then on our business started to grow.”

The gallery offers cleaning and repair services for oriental rugs. That service helped to preserve millions of dollars of rugs damaged or soiled in 2018 during Hurricane Florence, Nasseri said.

Nasseri-Gardner said her vision for the future of the gallery includes online shopping via a professional website and bringing in rugs that are more to the taste of the shop’s clients.

Award winner

In 2007, the Gallery of Oriental Rugs was named the Best Rug Retailers in America. Criteria included:

• Size of the Gallery: 18,000 square feet.

• Number of employees: 13.

• Independent facilities for cleaning and repair.

• Managed by ORRA certified rug appraiser.

