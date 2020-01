MADIELYNN LEE HUGHES is celebrating her 1st birthday today, January 10, 2020. Her parents are Brittany Burleson and Christopher Hughes of Denton. Grandparents are Jennifer and Michael Harrell of Tyro, Wade and Susan Burleson of Lexington, Karma and Terry Stutts of Denton. Great grandparents are Roxann and Gene Leonard of Lexington, Wade and Ruth Burleson of Reeds. Maddie's sister is Leann Elizabeth Hughes, 7.